Maharashtra universities have decided to conduct the final exams for this academic year after May 15th. The vice-chancellors of various universities in a virtual meeting with chancellor and governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said that with the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state, it is difficult to conduct the exam before May.

The Times of India informs that in the meeting higher education minister Uday Samant informed that a committee consisting of six vice-chancellors has been formed to chalk out a plan to conduct the exam. Two scenarios will be kept in mind in which the first scenario where the lockdown is lifted mid-April and where a plan to conduct the exam mid May will be explored.

If the lockdown continues, then the committee will explore the possibility of conducting the exams in the future in smaller groups. The governor said that even if lockdown is lifted, students cannot be allowed to gather. The committee will submit the report in two days.

Apart from the examination schedule, discussion was held on how universities will be dealing with the COVID-19 situation. All universities have been asked to create an emergency to support innovative initiatives for testing laboratories, masks, manufacturing sanitisers, testing kits, ventilators. Universities are planning to do fund raising via CSR activities, informed Mumbai University VC Suhar Pedneker