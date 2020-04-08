Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has released the result for the 2019 Assistant Manager recruitment examination on April 7th, 2020. The candidates can access the result for the examination at the official DMRC website, delhimetrorail.com.

The examination was conducted in the months of February and all the successful candidates who are now eligible to appear for the Document Verification and Group Discussion round of the recruitment.,

Here are the direct link for result for various AM positions:

RE01- AM/Electrical/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE02- AM/S&T/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE03- AM/Civil/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE04- AM/Operations/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE05- AM/Architect/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE06- AM/Traffic/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE07- AM/Stores/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE08- AM/Finance/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE09- AM/Legal/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

CE01- AM/Electrical/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

CE03- AM/IT/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

The schedule for Document Verification, Group Discussion &/or Interview will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Career section of DMRC website (viz. www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx) for latest updates, in this regard.

The application process for the AM position was conducted along with several other positions including JE position from December 14th, 2019 till January 13th, 2020. A total number of 60 vacancies were set to be filled via this recruitment drive.