All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Patna has declared the result for the 2019 Nursing Officer written exam result on April 8th, 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, aiimspatna.org.

The exam was conducted on February 23rd and now the result has been declared. All the successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the Skill Test, details of which will be published on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 206 vacancies. The application process was conducted from January 11th to February 12th, 2020, and the exam was conducted on February 23rd.

How to check AIIMS Patna 2019 Nursing Officer result: