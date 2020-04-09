Indian Railways Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has floated a new tender with regard to the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) which suggests that the 2019 NTPC examination has been delayed further, according to NDTV.

ECA tender has been released to conduct multiple stages of Computer Based Test, Computer Based Aptitude or Typing Skills, Document Verification and other ancillary services in connection with the NTPC recruitment exam.

The report says, “Earlier in March, when asked about the reasons for not conducting the exams despite issue of notification of exam for NTPC and Group D posts in Indian Railways, the Railways minister had said the process of fixing ECA is going on and the dates for the examinations will be announced after the selection of an agency. “

The notice issued by the RRB said, “In view of preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the 21 days lockdown period announced by Government of India until 14.04.2020, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers which were indicated vide Corrigendum 1 are hereby revised further and the fresh dates will be intimated on IREPS website in due course.”

More than 2 crore candidates have applied to participate in the NTPC recruitment to fill 35,277 vacancies. The application process was conducted from March 1st until March 31st, 2019. The exam was tentatively scheduled to be conducted in from June to September 2019.

All the candidates have to appear for a computer-based test irrespective of the position. Those who clear the first stage of exam are eligible for the second stage which might involve computer-based test, typing skill test, computer based aptitude test depending up on the position and document verification before final selection.