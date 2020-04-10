National Testing Agency (NTA) has furtehr extended the JEE Main April 2020 application correction deadline. Furthermore, NTA will be allowing candidates to change the choices of of cities for centre in the online application form. Now, the deadline to make the correction is April 14th, 2020.

The notice for the extension of the correction deadline said, “It is brought to the notice of all the candidates of JEE (Main) -2020 that the facility for correction in the particulars including choice of cities for centrein the Online Application Form is operational now on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic and the same will be available upto 14/04/2020*. The candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required.”

NTA instructed candidates to do the corrections within the deadline as no further extension will be provided for the same. The corrections can be made at the official website jemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA was scheduled to conduct the JEE Main exam in the month of April; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the exam has been postponed and is now tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of May. Further details regarding the exam date and other details will be released after April 15th.