Uttar Pradesh board examination result for class 10th and class 12th might be delayed beyond the month of June, according to UP Board Additional Secretary Shiv Lal. The Additional Secretary said that the due to COVID-19 pandemic situation worsening and talks of lockdown being extended in several areas, the evaluation process might have to be postponed further.

Earlier, the board had decided to restart the evaluation process from April 20th and declare the result for both the classes in the first week of June. The additional secretary said to Indianexpress.com, “We decided to start the evaluation process from April 20, however, with the lockdown being extended in several areas and more cases being reported, we will have to postpone this. It does not look like we are in a condition to announce the result in June first week.”

He added that the UP board has not yet considered work from home as an evaluation model like several other states. He said that though the result for the exams are important but “now the priority is to safeguard the health and life of people.”

The evaluation process was being conducted by around 1.5 lakh teachers until the process was postponed due to the lockdown situation. More than 50 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the examination this year from 10th and 12th class. The exam was conducted in the month of February 2020.