Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be conducted in the months of April and May 2020 amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams that have been postponed are 2019 PCS Main examination and 2016 RO/ARO Preliminary examination.

The notification for the postponement was released on April 9th which stated that the PCS Main exam scheduled to be conducted on April 20th and RO/ARO Preliminary exam scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd have been postponed and new dates for the exam will be announced in the future.

All the candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for any updates regarding the same. The postponement notice can be accessed under the Information Bulletin section of the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has registered more than 400 cases of COVID-19 until Thursday with 4 patient deaths. The evaluation process for the board exam for the state has been delayed further due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases, and thus the board exam result might be coming out in the month of June as predicted earlier.