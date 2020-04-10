Delhi University (DU) has postponed all the theory and practical examinations scheduled to be conducted in the months of May and June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The new dates for the exams will be released in a later date at the official website.

The notification to the effect states, “It is notified for information of all concerned that all the University Examinations (Theory and Practical) of the students of Regular Colleges, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and Ex-Students are hereby postponed till further notice/orders and the various Date Sheets issued in this regard stands withdrawn.”

The students are advised to keep themselves updated regarding the new date sheet at the official website, du. ac.in or exam.du.ac.in. The notification also added, “It may be noted that the Examinations may be rescheduled at short notice.”

The country on Thursday has 6,412 confirmed cases of Covid-19, out of which 199 patients have died, and 5,709 are being treated. The lockdown to combat the pandemic is supposed to be lifted on April 15th; however, the centre is looking into the proposal of extending the lockdown.