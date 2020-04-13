Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed all 2020 CET examinations until further notice. Moreover, the application deadline for all the TSCHE CET examinations without late fees has been extended until May 5th, 2020.

TSCHE conducts various entrance exams for admissions to various colleges and institutions in the state which includes TS EAMCET, TS LAWCET, TS EdCET, TS ECET, TS ICET, TS PGECET, and TS PECET.

The notification for the postponement said, “Due to extention of lockdown by the government, the last date for payment of Fee and submission of online application for ALL the CETS 2020 without late fee is extended upto 05-05-2020. All CETS stand postponed. Next dates will be announced later.”

The nation has been put under lockdown since March 24th for 21 days and the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted tomorrow, April 15th. However, many states including Telangana have extended the lockdown for 2 more weeks. The centre is yet to decide whether it is extending the national wide lockdown.

The state of Telangana has registered more than 500 cases of COVID-19 positive patients the death toll touched 16 on Sunday.

Multiple universities and school exams have been postponed indefinitely for now and AP SCHE also has now postponed all its exams. The new schedule is expected to be released in the month of May and candidates are advised to check the official website, tsche.ac.in, regularly.