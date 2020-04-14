Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed all the examinations that were scheduled to be conducted in the near future. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of lockdown until May 3rd, conducting these examinations would have been difficult and thus they have been postponed.

The statement issued by the Commission said that new dates for the exams will be revealed soon once the situation around COVID-19 pandemic is under control. The postponed examinations include OMR, online, dictation and written examinations that is scheduled to be conducted by the Commission for recruitment of various posts within Kerala government.

The state has reported 378 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths due to the disease. The state had initially reported a lot of cases but now has managed to control it with only 5 cases coming into light in the past 2 days.

Meanwhile, the overall count of COVID-19 patients in the country crossed 10,000 on Monday with more than 350 deaths. Prime Minister Modi has extended the lockdown until May 3rd. The full details of the lockdown will be revealed tomorrow, May 15th, 2020.