West Bengal education board will be conducting the remaining three papers for the 10th and 12th board examination in the month of June, reports Times of India. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, clarified that the board exams cannot be conducted before June while discussing the measures which the state government is initiating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

CM Banerjee also announced that all the students studying the WB state board for class 11th will be promoted to class 12th without any examination. A source clarified to Times of India that it is observed that the schools promote around 92% to 95% of the students to class 12th and they are held back only if they fail in the selection test. Thus, the government does not expect it will impact the quality of students next year.

Regarding the result, the report adds that the result is expected to come out towards the end of July. The process of evaluation has not even begun as the answer papers have not reached the evaluaters due to the lockdown. After the lockdown is over, the process of distribution of answer papers for subjects already conducted and conducting the remaining papers have to be done simultaneously.

As per earlier reports, the school sessions will start on June 10th after the summer vacation and the lockdown. The teachers are worried about finishing the syllabus in time and the board might have to push back the exam in 2021, the report adds.