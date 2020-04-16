#ReadInstead litfest: Actor Naseeruddin Shah reads an excerpt from 'Is Sex Necessary’
The #ReadInstead litfest has been organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 21 of the #ReadInstead online litfest, we bring you a reading by actor Naseeruddin Shah.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
Click here to check out other sessions.
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.