Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has reversed its decision to conduct the class 12th or HSSCL examination from April 22nd to April 24th. The Centre had appeared to the board to change its decision to conduct the examination amidst the lockdown.

The students of the state had argued that the it will be difficult for students who had left the state or had gone to their villages to reach the examination centre in such a short notice. The students had started an online ‘no exam’ campaign to persuade the board to take back the decision.

Earlier, the state had decided to conduct the exams from April 22nd to April 24th for the three remaining subjects for 12th board exam. The state had taken the decision keeping in mind a low COVID-19 case in the state and almost all the people who had been quarantined have completed their quarantine period.

The board exams in the state were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.