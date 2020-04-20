Andhra Pradesh government has once again opened the recruitment drive for Grama/Ward volunteers from today, April 20th. Candidates can access the official notification in English or Telugu and apply to volunteer for AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at the official website. gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in.

AP government in May had announced the recruitment of volunteers who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary. Each Gram volunteer will have 50 householders under them and 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates.

The third phase was necessitated as some volunteers have gone into unauthorised absence or are irregular in their duties or have resigned due to COVID-19 pandemic. Thus to provide services, especially during these testing times, the third phase of recruitment is being conducted.

The last day to apply for this phase of grama volunteer is April 24th and the scrutiny of the application will be conducted on April 25th. The candidates who are selected must appear for an interview from April 27th to April 29th. The volunteers will be place and will start working from May 1st.

Here is the direct link to check the Grama Volunteer notification.

For volunteering in a tribal area, the candidate must have passed the 10th class, to volunteers in Rural areas one has to be an intermediate pass, and to volunteer in the cities, one should at least be a graduate.

How to apply for AP 2019 Grama Volunteer position: