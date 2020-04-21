India Post has extended the application period for the position of Gram Dak Seva or GDS for the Uttar Pradesh circle until May 7th, 2020. The application process is being conducted for 3,951 vacancies and candidates can apply for the position at the official website, appost.in.

The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years with relaxation for the reserved candidates in the upper age limit. The candidates must have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English.

The application process for the 2020 India Post UP circle began on March 23rd and the last day to apply initially was April 22nd, 2020. It was speculated that the application period might be extended since the application period falls in the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

How to apply for India Post GDS 2020 recruitment:

Visit the India Post GDS recruitment official website. Under the Stage 1 registration tab, click on the ‘Registration’ button and go through the process. The next step is application fees payment and ‘Apply Online’ under respective tabs and submit the application. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for this from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.