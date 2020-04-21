Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that future exams for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be decided after the lockdown is lifted on May 3rd. The statement kind of quashes the rumours floating around that Commissions might cancel a few examinations this year, reports NDTV.

The minister also said that all factors will be considered before deciding on the date of future exams, and added that exams will be scheduled in such a way that candidates will get enough time to reach the exam centre.

UPSC&SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3&reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers: Union Min Dr Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/gYUzFgGXk5 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

All the recruitment exams conducted by the UPSC and SSC have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and lockdown imposed to combat its spread.

UPSC had to postpone a Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests, and it has also said that it will review dates for Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main)and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations depending upon how the situation evolves.

UPSC has already put a hold on the notification for the 2020 Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020, and the NDA I exam has been postponed until further notice.

Meanwhile, SSC has postponed remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018.