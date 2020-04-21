The Consortium of National Law University has once against postponed the CLAT 2020 examination. The exam is now set to be conducted on June 21st and the application process will go on until May 18th at the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The official website has not yet to been updated regarding other details such as to admit card release date and result date. The remaining detail regarding the revised schedule is expected to be available in the next few days.

The decision of postponement was taken in view of the extensions of the lockdown until May 3rd to combat the spread of COVID-19. This is the second time the CLAT 2020 has been postponed. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and now it has been postponed once again.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The eligibility to appear for the CLAT 2020 UG Entrance exam is that the candidate should have cleared the 10+2 examination with a minimum of 45% (40% for SC/ST). For PG Entrance exam, the candidate must have LL.B Degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC/ST) of marks. There is no upper age limit to appear for the CLAT exam.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details on the exam pattern, eligibility, qualification, application process among others.

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, candidates should apply for this exam from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.