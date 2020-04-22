Board of School Education, Haryana, has asked teachers to conduct the 12th board evaluation process at their homes itself so that the result is not delayed significantly due to the COVID-19 lockdown. More than 3300 examiners have been appointed to evaluate the board exam papers. The board said that if the evaluation process is completed in time, the result for both the board exam classes will be released in May end.

Indian Express reports that the board has set up 39 marking-cum-collection centres throughout the state. The board has set a deadline for May 2nd for examiners to finish the evaluation process so that the remaining process can be conducted after the lockdown is lifted.

The board had earlier decided not to conduct exams for the remaining subjects except science for class 10th. For class 12th, the board is yet to make any comments regarding the conduct of remaining exams.

The list of remaining subjects for which the exams have not be conducted yet for class 10th includes Science, Physical Education, Sankrit, Urdu, Agriculture, Computer Science and Elective exams. For Class 12th, the subjects include Chemistry, Geography, ITIS, Computer Science, Public Administrator, ITES/IT, Banking and Automobile, Stenographer, Sociology/Entrepreneurship, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Agriculture, Sanskrit, Urdu, Political Science, Biotechnology, and Psychology.

Over 3.61 lakh students have registered to appear for the 10th class this year and 2.32 lakh have registered to appear for the 10th class. The exams had to be postponed due to the lockdown in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown will be in place until May 3rd.