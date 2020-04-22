Delhi University (DU) has activated the May-June 2020 examination form for students to fill online. The last day to fill the examination form to participate in the May-June 2020 exams is May 15th at the official website, du.ac.in.

The notification for the examination form being activated online said “In the concern of conduct of end semester examinations, the examination branch has created a student portal so that all Regular and Ex- students can fill their tentative examination form through this portal from their home for all UG and PG courses.”

Here is the direct link to apply for DU May-June 2020 examination.

The Delhi University has not yet released the examination schedule for the May-June 2020 exam. With the situation of COVID-19 and lockdown in place to combat the pandemic, the exam might be postponed till the situation around the COVID-19 is under control.

The notification also said, “All information filled by the student and filled examination form has to be checked and verified by the college. The verified examination form of all ex- and regular students should be forwarded to the examination branch to release admit cards.”