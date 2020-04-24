Andhra Pradesh government has released the interview schedule for the recruitment of Grama/Ward volunteers from today, April 24th. Candidates can access the interview schedule at the official website. gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from April 27th to April 29th, 2020 and intimation letter for the selected candidates will be issued soon after the interview is conducted. The selected candidates will need to start working from May 1st. 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the interview schedule for the AP Grama Volunteer position.

AP government in May 2019 had announced the recruitment of volunteers who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary. Each Gram volunteer will have 50 householders under them and 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates.

The third phase was necessitated as some volunteers have gone into unauthorised absence or are irregular in their duties or have resigned due to COVID-19 pandemic. Thus to provide services, especially during these testing times, the third phase of recruitment is being conducted.

The application process for the AP Grama Volunteer position for 2020 began on April 20th. The application process is still ongoing and today is the last day to apply for the same.