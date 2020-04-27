Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has delayed all the future result declaration dates until the COVID-19 situation and lockddown imposed to combat it is sorted out. All the result scheduled to be released in the month of April and May have been deferred and fresh dates will be released later.

The results that have been affected are as follows:

SSC Result Update Exam Details Expected Result Date New Result Date Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018(Paper-II) April 9th, 2020 Fresh dates to be intimated later Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019(Paper-II) April 30th, 2020 Fresh dates to be intimated later Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018(Tier-III) May 8th, 2020 Fresh dates to be intimated later Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) No Tentative Date Fresh dates to be intimated later

The notification regarding the same said, “Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, work related to the evaluation and preparation of results has been held up. Therefore, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018(Paper-II)could not be declared on 09-04-2020. Further results of other two examinations cannot be declared as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, SSC has postponed remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018.

Earlier, HRD Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said future exams for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be decided after the lockdown is lifted on May 3rd. He said that all factors will be considered before deciding on the date of future exams