Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said that with the COVID-19 situation, it will not be feasible to conduct the pending CBSE exams, according to multiple reports. The Deputy CM requested the Union HRD Minister that students of class 10th and 12th be promoted based on the exams conducted and internal assessments.

In a meeting of education ministers of various states with the Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Sisodia said that it will be difficult to conduct the exam with the COVID-19 situation across the country and especially in Delhi. CBSE can promote students of both the classes based on the exams that have already been conducted and based on the internal assessment for the remaining subjects.

Multiple education boards including the CBSE had to cancel the exams scheduled to be conducted after March 20th due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown placed to combat its spread. More than 41 CBSE subjects for class 10th and class 12th are yet to be conducted which includes the Northeast Delhi where few exams had to be cancelled in the month of February due to violent protests.

CBSE has already decided to conduct exams for only 29 subjects which they have deemed as important. Moreover, the board will promote students from class 1 to 8 without any exams. Students of class 9th and 11th will be promoted based on the internal assessment. The internal assessment details have already been uploaded by the schools in the month of February.