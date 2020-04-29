University Grants Commission (UGC) might be issuing guidelines to universities and colleges that are dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation sooner than expected. According to NDTV, the guidelines for colleges and universities is expected to be issued on April 29th or April 30th.

It was earlier reported that the guidelines based on the recommendations of two expert panels is expected to be issued next week. The panels had submitted their report on April 24th and UGC has been conducting virtual meetings to discuss the recommendations and to formulate an official guideline.

One of the panels headed by Haryana Central University Vice-Chancellor RC Kohar had recommended that the new academic year can be pushed by two months and started in the month of September. The exams which have been postponed indefinitely for now can be conducted in the month of July.

Moreover, the panel also suggested a single entrance exam for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses so that students do not need to sit for multiple entrance exams which might increase the risk of exposure to the virus and students might also find it difficult to travel with restrictions in place.

Another panel to look into the online mode of delivery of exams and classes headed by IGNOU VC Nageshwar Rao suggested online mode for conducting the exams in view of the infrastructure, a diverse range of higher education institutions, and local influences.

The UGC recommendations will clear the confusion among students around the exams and academic calendar. Students have been petitioning the government and UGC to come up with the recommendations as soon as possible.

A lot of students have requested the Commission to cancel the exams rather than going for an online mode of delivery as it might be disadvantageous for students who lack good device and internet infrastructure.

Prominent universities including JNU, Delhi University (DU), and Mumbai University are waiting for the UGC recommendations to chalk out the future course of action.