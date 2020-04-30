Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a clarification on Wednesday that it has no plans on cancelling the pending 10th and 12th board exams. The clarification was issued after demands to cancel the exams gained steam after Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, requested to cancel the pending CBSE exams.

CBSE clarified that CBSE has already taken a decision of conducting exams for 29 remaining important subjects as opposed to 41 pending exams and it has no plans to cancel the exams.

“Recently, there has been a lot of speculation regarding CBSE Board exams. The board’s decision to take exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same. There is no change in position of conducting board exams. Therefore, exams will be conducted,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations said.

In a meeting with Union HRD Minister, Sisodia had said that it is not feasible to conduct the remaining CBSE exams and he had requested that the board promote students based on the exams already conducted and internal assessments.

CBSE has already cancelled the pending class 10th exam for most of India except for the students from Northeast Delhi who had missed a few exams scheduled to be conducted in February due to the violent protests. The class 12th exams for the remaining priority subjects will be conducted as and when feasible.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “We are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted, as soon as this is done we can take the exams,” Tripathi added that the evaluation process has not begun yet and it take around one-and-a-half months to complete the process. He said the CBSE is in touch with the central government, and as soon as it sends an advisory, the exam papers will be evaluated while following social distancing guidelines.