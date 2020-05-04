After launching alternative calendars for the primary and upper primary classes in the month of April, HRD Minister announced on Saturday the release of an alternative calendar for classes 9th and 10th, reports Indianexpress.com.

The alternative calendars is based on the curriculum developed by the NCERT and will be common all schools, students and teachers across the country.

The calendar aims to ensure students can learn in a systematic and standardised way during the lockdown and can be guided through the internet, SMS, and voice calls. NCERT has kept in mind students who do not have high-end infrastructure at their disposal to make use of the calendar.

The report says that to start with a 4-week calendar has been introduced which can be extended based on the needs. The calendar keeps in mind the expected learning outcomes and how it can be ensured during the lockdown.

NCERT said apart from having generalised guidelines and subject-specific activities, the calendar also is equipped with detailed material on how to use different technologies and strategies for combating with stress and anxiety during these testing times. Emphasis has been given on art, physical and health education and many different sources apart from standard textbooks have been used to impart the education.