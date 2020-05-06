Tamil Nadu Education Minister, KA Sengottaiyan, said on Tuesday that the SSLC examination dates for the remaining subjects will be announced only in the month of June, according to NDTV. The exam will be conducted in the month of June itself, said the minister.

The SSLC or the 10th class examination were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March; however, many subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Apart from conducting the exam, the state is also trying to begin the evaluation process in the month of June itself so that the result can be announced as soon as possible.

The state is one the worst affected with regard to the number of COVID-19 cases with over 4000 cases until Tuesday and 33 deaths. The all-India tally crossed the 49,000 mark with more than 1690 deaths.