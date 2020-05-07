Union Human Resource Department Ramesh Pokhriyal clarified in a webinar with students on Tuesday that the NTA will not be conducting UGC NET June 2020 and CSIR NET 2020 in the month of June.

The exams are set to be conducted almost a month after the current phase of lockdown; however, for the well-being of the candidates, the exam will not be conducted in the month of June.

Indian Express reports that the exam might be conducted in the month of July somewhere along with the rescheduled JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA) was scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to June 20, 2020. The application period for the exam has been extended until May 16th, 2020.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28 year. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

On the other hand, CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

The application process for the UGC NET can be processed at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in. NTA conducts the UGC NET and CSIR NET examinations twice in a year, once in the month of December and once in the month of June.