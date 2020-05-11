Uttar Pradesh board will be declaring the 10th and 12th board examination results in the month of June, according to Outlookindia.com, based on a comment made by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

The evaluation process had already begun on May 5th in green zones and will begin from May 12th in orange zones, adds the report. The evaluation process in the red zones will be taken up last depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, according to various reports, the UP Board was expected to release the results in the month of May itself; however, this latest comment indicates that one can expect the result in the month of June. Teachers in red and orange zones were reluctant to participate in the evaluation process.

The UP board generally announces the class 10th and the class 12th result on the same day at the official website, upresults.nic.in. More than 1.3 crore answer sheets need to be evaluated this year.

The exams for the UP board were conducted in the month of February and March of this year. The exams were managed to be finished before the lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic was imposed; however, the evaluation work got stuck because of the pandemic. More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the exam.