The 2018 Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher recruitment result will be coming out tomorrow, May 12th, 2020, according to Times of India. The report states that the information was revealed by the Secretary Examination Regulatory Authority, Anil Bhushan, a while ago.

The result is expected to be declared tomorrow at 2.00 pm at the official website, atreexam.upsdc.gov.in. The final answer keys for the exam was released on May 8th, 2020 which is available at this link.

The examination for the 69,000 Assistant Teacher Vacancies was conducted in January 2019 but due to the controversy regarding the cut-off marks, the final answer keys could not be released for more than 11 months. The final answer key was released on May 8th, 2020.

Chief Minister Adityanath had recently ordered the completion of the recruitment process and had asked to declare the result within a week’s time. The cut-off mark for the recruitment was increased from 60 to 65, according to the TOI report.