The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially declared the results for the MHT CET 2025 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group today, June 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam held between April 19 and May 5, 2025, can now view their results at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to Times of India, this year, over 4.2 lakh students appeared for the examination, including 27,837 candidates who were offered a retest on May 5 due to technical or logistical issues faced during the original schedule.

Steps to check MHT CET PCM results 2025

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on “Access Your Results” under PCM Group Enter your details and login View and download your result for future use

Direct link to MHT CET PCM Result 2025.

The results for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will be announced tomorrow, June 17, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.