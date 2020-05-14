Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has once again confirmed its previous decision to cancel all the pending examinations for the 2020 exams for class 10th and 12th, according to Times of India. A board official confirmed the decision which has already been reported on May 1st, 2020.

The board had completed the exam of almost all the major subjects before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed throughout the country. The Geography subject was left for Class 10th and a few optional subjects for class 12th.

The board had earlier decided to conduct the exams in the month of May; however, due to the extension of lockdown, it was not possible for them to conduct it in the month of May.

The board has now decided to assess these subjects based on internal assessment. Those failing the assessment or skipping the process will be given the minimum pass marks, adds the report. No one will be failed in these subjects.

Earlier, the state board had decided to promote all the students from class 1st to class 8th, and class 9th and 11th to the next class without any exam.

The state until Wednesday had registered 59 cases of COVID-19 with 4 active cases and 55 recovered cases. The national count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 78,000 mark with more than 2500 deaths.