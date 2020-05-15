Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to give another chance for students from class 9th and 11th who have failed the exams, reports NDTV. The statement issued by the board said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 related stress that the students have been enduring.

The board has left it upon the school to find innovative ways to test these failed students. The testing methodology may involve online or offline examination and schools can decide to promote students based on these tests.

NDTV report adds that this is a one-time opportunity for these students to clear their 9th or 11th class exams. Schools will provide sufficient time before conducting the exam for students to prepare.

The CBSE had decided to promote all class 9th and class 10th students to the next class based on the internal assessment and practical exams. The CBSE issued a statement in which the board said, “several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic session, there are several schools that have not been able to do so.”, reports NDTV.

CBSE will be conducting class 10th and class 12th board exam for the remaining subjects from July 1st to July 15th. The board plans to finish the evaluation process within 50 days, said the Education Minister in a webinar with teachers on Thursday.