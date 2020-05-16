Uttar Pradesh education board will begin the answer sheet correction process in red zones from May 19th, according to a report on NDTV. The evaluation process in green and orange zones are already underway and the red zone is set to begin next week.

As reported earlier, the evaluation process began on May 5th in green zones and on May 12th in orange zones. The evaluation process in the red zones was supposed to be taken up last depending on the COVID-19 situation.

The UP Board was expected to release the results in the month of May itself; however, this comments from officials indicated that one can expect the result in the month of June. Teachers in red and orange zones were reluctant to participate in the evaluation process.

The exams for the UP board were conducted in the month of February and March of this year. The exams were managed to be finished before the lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic was imposed; however, the evaluation work got stuck because of the pandemic. More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

The UP board generally announces the class 10th and the class 12th result on the same day at the official website, upresults.nic.in. More than 1.3 crore answer sheets need to be evaluated this year.