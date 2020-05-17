Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the 12th class or HSC 2020 Science stream result today, May 17th,. The result was declared at around 7.30 am and can be accessed by all the students at the official website, gseb.org.

Amidst the lockdown, the GSEB had restarted the evaluation process for the HSC and SSC examination answer sheets in mid-April after being postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Indian Express. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exam this year.

Here is the direct link to check the GSEB 2020 HSC Science stream result.

The result for the HSC Arts and Commerce stream is expected to be released in the near future at the same website. Students are requested to keep checking the official website for the latest update regarding the same.

In 2019, GSEB had declared the Science stream result for the HSC on May 9th, 2019 along with the GUJCET 2019 result. In 2019, the pass percentage for the Science stream was 71.9%. The pass percentage for 2020 will be announced soon.

How to check GSEB 2020 result: