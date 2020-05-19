Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied the rumours that the SSLC and Plus Two exams will be postponed for June, according to Times of India. The CM said that rumours of the postponement are not true and the exam will be conducted in the month of May as scheduled.

Based on reports by a few outlets on Monday, Scroll.in had reported that the examination might be postponed for June. The reason for the postponement was the extension of lockdown until May 31.

Thus, the exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31 and timetable for the same had also been released which can be accessed in the link.

The reports yesterday had suggested that the decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the CM. However, Times of India reports that final decision in this regard was taken in a discussion held by CM, General Education Minister C Raveendranath and senior officials.

The exams were originally scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.