Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) will be conducting the MHT-CET 2020 exams in the month of July and August. A tentative schedule has been uploaded on the official website which says that the exam will be conducted from July 4 to July 14 and July 28 to August 5th.

The notification also said “The said examination will be conducted in PCM and PCB group seperately. PCM and PCB group timetable will be announced by mid June 2020 once the validation of examination Test Centers will be over.

Here is the direct link to check the MAHACET Cell notification.

The exams will be conducted on 4th, 6th, 7th,8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 3rd, 4th & 5th August 2020. The candidates who have applied to appear for the exam are suggested to keep checking the official website for further updates.

NDTV reports that this year the exam will be conducted at tehsil or block level instead of the usual district level. The information was relayed by Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday.

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy and Agriculture courses in more than 300 institutes across the state. The exams were to be conducted in the month of April, spread over 4 days, i.e. April 13th, April 17th, April 20th, and April 23rd but were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown to mitigate its spread.