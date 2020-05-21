Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for Polytechnic (UPJEE) 2020 examination will be conducted on July 19 and July 25. The notice for the information has been put up on the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

The application period had been extended multiple times, and today the application correction window has been opened. The application can be corrected at the official website, jeecup.nic.in until May 25.

Amidst the complete lockdown that the government has implemented to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, various exams and application process have been postponed.

UPJEE examination for admissions to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP.

The Papers of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in Offline mode only on July 19. The Papers of rest Groups i.e. B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in ONLINE mode in selected districts will be conducted on July 25.