Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will begin the answer sheet evaluation process for the class 10th and 12th board examination from May 28, according to NDTV. The Council is expected to declare the result in the month of June, though no exact date was informed in the report.

The state had conducted the board exams in the month of March and the evaluation process had begun in the month of March itself but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

JAC has set up 67 evaluation centres in district headquarters across the state. The evaluators has instructed to wear a mask and use sanitisers frequently. The evaluation centres will be monitored via CCTV cameras, said the NDTV report.

The state has registered more than 350 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths. The nationwide figure crossed 1.38 lakh mark on Sunday with the death toll crossing the 4000 mark.