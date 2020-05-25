National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card release details for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 examination. Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of July and the admit card will be released at least 15 days before the actual exam date.

NTA released two separate notifications, each for NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020, detailing the release of the admit card release. JEE Main exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 5 to April and NEET UG 2020 was scheduled for May 3; however, the exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The JEE Main 2020 now is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon in the first shift and from 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM in the second shift. The admit card is expected to be available on or before July 3rd. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2020 exam is now scheduled to be conducted on July 26 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card for this exam is expected to be available on or before July 11, 2020. The admit card will be available at the official website. ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET UG 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to medical colleges undergraduate courses and JEE Main is for admissions to engineering colleges. More than 15 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the NEET exam this year, and more than 9 lakhs for the JEE Main April edition.