Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a recruitment notification for 1081 vacancies for the Assam Forest Department on May 25, 2020. All the candidates who are interested in accessing the notification and applying for the same can do so at the official website, slprbassam.in.

Bulk of the vacancies are for the position of Forest Guards with 812 vacancies followed by 144 for Forester-I, 50 vacancies for Drivers, 35 for Surveyors, 28 for Mahut, 11 for Stenographer, and 1 for Carpenters.

The application process is already underway at the official website and the last day to apply for the recruitment drive is June 25, 2020.

The minimum age for Forester and Surveyor is 21 years and for other positions is 18 years with maximum age being 38 years. There is provsion for relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The qualification depends on the position ranging from Class VIII (Mahut), HSLC, Plus Two, and Graduate.

Here is the direct link to access the Assam SLPRB recruitment notification.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for details regarding the application process, documents required, qualification, eligiblity, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown among others before proceeding with the application.