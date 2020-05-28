Maharashtra Board has decided to give average marks of the remaining subjects for the cancelled SSC Geography and Work Experience paper.

According to The Times of India, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to award the average of scores that the student has gained in other subjects.

The subjects of Geography and Work Experience were scheduled to be conducted on March 23rd but were postponed and then cancelled on April 13th due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision will affected over 17 lakh students who are registered to appear for the exam. There is no information as of now regarding the evaluation process or a result date for the exam.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in terms of COVID-19 pandemic with more than 56,500 cases and almost 1900 deaths. The nationwide toll crossed the 1.58 lakh figure and the death toll crossed the 4500 mark.