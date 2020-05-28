Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will conduct the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020 examination on June 26. It should be noted that the exam date is tentative and subject to change. The application process will go on until May 30 at the official website, comedk.org or unigauge.com.

The application process for the COMEDK 2020 began on January 16 and the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the lockdown had to be postponed and rescheduled.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process. Last year the exam was conducted in the online mode at 291 centres in 137 cities across the country.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 190 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.

Candidates must have cleared 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognized by State/Central Government; the last two years of study shall comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.