Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to declare the class 12th board examination result around June 20, board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said on Monday. The Times of India report added that the class 10th result can be expected in the first week of July.

The board concluded the board examination on Monday, June 1, and the evaluation process is underway. The Chairman said that a third centre for evaluating the papers has been added to maintain social distancing.

The class 10th exam for regular students has is completed but the exams will continue until June 6 for students with special needs, informs TOI.

The board exam for the state was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was conducted in the month of May and first week of June.

There were several protests against conducting of the exam due to the pandemic; however, because of low number of cases in Goa and no signs of community transmission, the court had given a go-ahead for the exam.

The chairman said that proper social distancing protocols were maintained in the exam and students living in border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka studying in Goa were giving opportunity to appear from their own state,