Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to declare the 2020 SSC and HSC Arts and Commerce examination results this week, according to Indianexpress.com.

The board chairman AJ Shah said to the outlet that the answer keys for the exam will be released within a day or two and the result will follow soon.

The report said that the evaluation process for the exam has been completed and the post-evaluation work will be completed soon. The board has already declared the HSC Science stream result on May 17th.

The examination for the HSC and SSC examinations were conducted in the month of March. The evaluation process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The process was resumed in mid-April.

In 2019, GSEB had declared the 12th Arts and Commerce stream result on May 25 and students had scored a pass percentage of 73.2%. Meanwhile, the 10th result came out on May 21 and the pass percentage for this class was 66.97%.

Meanwhile, GSEB will be conducted the GUJCET examination on July 31. GUJCET 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. Around 1.25 lakh have applied to appear for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.