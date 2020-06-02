Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has finally declared the 9th class result for 2020 examination today, June 2, at around 2.00 pm. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, jacresults.com.

The result was expected to be declared initially at 1.00 pm which was later shifted to 2.00 pm. Around 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the 9th class examination from the state who can check the result.

Here is the direct link to check the JAC 9th result.

Students are suggested to check the result from their personal phones or computer devices. However, if use of public computer or cybercafe is necessary, then proper COVID-19 precautions must be maintained like physical distancing, use of mask, and sanitising the device before and after its use.

The exam was conducted in the month of January and the result was expected in the month of March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The result for the class 8th examination is also expected this week, according to reports.

How to check Jharkhand JAC 9th exam result:

1. Visit the JAC official result website.

2. Click on the link to check the IX class result.

3. Enter the required details.

4. The result will be displayed.