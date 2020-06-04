Board of School Education, Haryana, has said that it will declare the 10th board examination result on June 8, informs Indianexpress.com. The board chairman Jagbir Singh told the outlet that the board will give average marks for subjects for which examination was not conducted.

Once the result is declared, the students can check it at the official website, bseh.org.in. The result is also expected to be available at other third-party websites, details of which will be released later. Around 3.17 lakh students had appeared for the exam, says the report.

The board had managed to conduct only four papers and the remaining papers including the science paper could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The board had planned to conduct the science paper later. However, due to the extension of lockdown, the board dropped the plan to conduct any remaining exams.

The students will be given average marks depending on the performance in subjects that were conducted. In case if a student is no happy with the marks provided, they can send an application to the board which the board officials will consider, adds the report.

BSEH had declared the 10th result in 2019 on May 17, 2019. The students had achieved a pass percentage of 57.3%. The girls performed significantly better than boys with a pass percentage of 62% compared to boys who managed 53%.