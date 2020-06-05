Maharashtra state, as part of its Mission Begin Again, will introduce the second set of relaxation from COVID-19 lockdown from today, June 5. As reported earlier, markets can open on an alternate basis. Movement via taxis, rickshaws, and two- and four-wheelers will be allowed for essential purposes from today.

On June 4, the state government released an order which said that inter-district movement within the Mumbai Metropolitan region will be allowed. The order also stated that printing and delivery of newspapers will be allowed from June 7. Proper COVID-19 precautions must be taken for the delivery of the newspaper including sanitising one’s hands and wearing of masks.

Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed from June 5:

Markets except malls and market complexes can open and will be allowed to function from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. Shops on one side of the lane will be allowed to open on odd dates and shops on the other side to open on even days. Use of trials rooms will not be allowed and there will be a no-return policy on goods sold. Shopkeepers will be responsible for maintaining proper physical distancing of their customers. Shoppers will be encouraged to visit via walking or cycling. Use of motorised vehicles will be discouraged.

Movement of people via taxi, cabs, rickshaws and two-wheelers will be allowed for essential purposes. Only three people (including driver) will be allowed in a cab, four-wheelers and rickshaws. Pillion riders will not be allowed in two-wheelers.

Inter-district movement within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be allowed. MMR consists of eight municipal corporation - Greater Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi- Nizamapur, Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar; and nine municipal councils - Ambarnath, Kulgaon-Badalapur, Matheran, Karjat, Panvel, Khopoli, Pen, Uran, and Alibaug.

Educational institutions can operate for non-teaching purpose, including for developing e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

This is the second phase of relaxation coming into force from toady. In the first set of relaxation, outdoor activities in the neighbourhood in parks, beaches, promenades, gardens were allowed. Self-employed individuals were allowed to give services and garages/workshops were allowed to function with prior appointments.