Going along with the Centre’s guidelines regarding the resumption of activities from the COVID-19 lockdown, Karnataka government is all set to open malls, religious places, hotels, and bus services from June 8.

All these activities will be allowed outside the containment zones. Total lockdown will be maintained in the containment zones until June 30.

Additionally, the government will also allow state-run bus services, autos, and cabs even during the curfew hours from 9.00 am till 5.00 am, according to India.com.

According to a notice released on Thursday, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar in an order said that the state-run buses including BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC will be allowed run even during the night curfew. All bus operators and passengers must follow all the COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask and maintain physical distancing.

Karnataka Unlock 1.0: What’s allowed from June 8

Restaurants, hotels and shopping malls can open until 9.00 pm.



Markets will be allowed to open until 9.00 pm.



Salons and beauty parlous can open with staff wearing masks and gloves while working.



Private offices can start function but work from home should be encouraged.



Weddings with no more than 50 guests.

Funerals with no more than 20 people present.

Travel within the state will be allowed without any need to procure passes.

Karnataka Unlock 1.0: What will remain closed: