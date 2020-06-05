Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will be declaring the 2020 10th board or SSLC examination result tomorrow. The result is expected to be declared at 9.00 am and will be available one the official website, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The official website already has the result link activated and a countdown for the result is going on. The result can be accessed on this direct link. Apart from that, the details to access the result on third-party website is expected to also be released along with the result.

The Assam will also release the AHM result along with the HSLC result. The board will be releasing the result tomorrow but students will be able to collect their mark sheet once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. Students need to approach their schools to collect the mark sheet.

In 2019, the Board had declared the 10th or SSLC examination result on May 15, 2019, and the pass percentage was 60.25%. Boys scored a pass percentage of 59% and girls 53.32%.

Meghashree Bora secured the top position in the merit list for Assam HSLC exam this year. The pass percentage of Assam Madrassa examination was also declared where students scored a pass percentage of 50.62%.