Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has declared the 2020 10th board or HSLC examination result at 9.00 am today. The result is available on the official website, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The pass percentage this year for the 10th class exam is 64.8%, according to Times of India. This is more than 4 percentage points improvement compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 60.2%.

Here is the direct link to check the SEBA 10th result.

Times of India also reported that the top rank was grabbed by Dhritiraj Kalita from Padum Pukhri High School in Darrang District followed by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh. The first rank holder scored 595 marks and second rank holder 594 marks out of 600.

How to check Assam SEBA 10th or HSLC result: